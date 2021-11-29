Have you seen Shane? Appeal for information on missing 17-year-old boy

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Shane O’Connor was last seen at around 6.10am this morning.

He is described as being approximately 5’7″ in height and of medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a yellow jacket, black trousers and blue runners.

Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 0180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.