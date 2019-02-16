This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year

Under 32% of all flights at the Clare hub were delayed in 2018.

By Fora Staff Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 4:00 PM
Feb 7th 2019, 12:00 PM 1,176 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496428
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire

NEW FIGURES SHOW that Shannon Airport had the worst on-time performance of the island of Ireland’s main airports last year – which the County Clare hub attributed to its high volume of long-haul traffic.

Data compiled by UK-based aviation analytics firm OAG suggest that, on average, just under 32% of all flights at the Clare hub were delayed in 2018.

OAG, which provides information to airlines, airports, government agencies and travel companies, measures on-time performance based on whether a flight arrived or departed within 15 minutes of its scheduled time. It is one of several data sets monitored by the aviation industry.

The figures show that Shannon was also the worst performer in 2017, when just over a quarter of its flights didn’t arrive or depart on time. This indicates that its on-time performance declined by 5.1 percentage points year-on-year.

A Shannon Airport spokesman said that its airline customers “have a great track record in terms of punctuality” and suggested that the hub’s figures were “somewhat skewed by the fact that 31% of our flights are long-haul compared to the other airports”.

“Long-haul has far more variants, including headwinds, tailwinds, length of crossing, etc, than short-haul,” the spokesman said.

“Our mix on long-haul includes both transit flights, which have additional variations because we are in the middle of a service involving three airports, as well as direct transatlantic services.”

12034754536_cb24b4f52a_o Source: Paul Nelhams/Flickr

Dublin Airport

According to OAG’s league, the second-least punctual airport last year was Dublin, where 30.1% of flights were delayed in 2018. The previous year, the share of flights that were delayed was 23%.

A spokesman for Dublin Airport – which handled a record 31.5 million passengers in 2018 – told Fora that on-time performance is determined by several factors like airport operations, ground handling, air traffic control and knock-on delays caused by issues at other transport hubs.

“The on-time performance of Dublin Airport’s early morning first wave (of flights), which isn’t affected as much by issues elsewhere in the international aviation network, was more than 86% last year,” he said.

“Dublin Airport is focused on working closely with its airline partners, air traffic control and other stakeholders to improve on-time performance and is introducing a new EU-backed collaborative system in this area.”

Passenger growth has escalated rapidly at Dublin Airport in recent years, which has put pressure on the hub’s facilities. As well as building a new runway, the airport plans to spend €1.7 billion on various upgrades to prepare for 10 million extra passengers by 2020.

According to OAG, the most punctual airport last year was Cork Airport, where 81% of flights arrived or departed on time, a slight deterioration in its on-time performance compared to 2017.

In 2018, flights at Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport arrived or departed on time 76.4% and 80.8% of the time respectively.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We love you Mammy': Jedward pay tribute as their mother passes away
    59,037  26
    2
    		Two UCD staff members disciplined after allegations of sexual misconduct
    45,940  30
    3
    		'You murdered my father, so I'm going to kill you': Man jailed for 20 years for attempting to kill GP with crossbow
    45,194  33
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    622  0
    2
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    340  0
    3
    		'Totally unmanageable': It's taking months for some businesses to secure foreign worker permits
    122  0
    The42
    1
    		Seven heaven as Munster smash Southern Kings with impressive bonus-point victory
    27,919  39
    2
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,034  7
    3
    		'The biggest crowd in years' - Pats' rousing win over Cork stirs enthusiasm
    18,832  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Late Late Show viewers clearly took Amber Jean Rowan to their hearts last night
    6,540  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,610  0
    3
    		Armie Hammer's story on Graham Norton made everyone feel better about their festive fails
    3,867  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    IRELAND
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie