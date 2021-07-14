Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Kildare teen

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help to find a missing teenager who was last seen two days ago.

Shannon Doyle Molloy (17) had vanished from Maynooth, Co, Kildare on Monday.

“Shannon is described as being 5′ 4″ in height. She has medium length, dark brown/ auburn hair with blue eyes. It is not known what Shannon was wearing at the time she went missing.

“Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” a spokesperson said.