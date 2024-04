TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a seven-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool accident at a Co Clare hotel.

Shay Lynch, from O’Briensbridge near Clonlara in Co Clare, died following the incident in Killaloe.

Gardaí and emergency services said they responded to the incident at a swimming pool shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

Shay’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday in St Senan’s Church in Clonlara at 11am.

An online funeral post described the incident as a “tragic accident”.

His school, Scoil Seanáin Naofa in Clonlara, described Shay as a “beloved pupil” and that he was a “much loved 1st class pupil”.

“His bright smile and his kind heart endeared him to everyone in our school community, he will be greatly missed,” said school principal Donnchadh Kelleher.

Kelleher noted that the thoughts of the school community are with his parents Tania and James, his sister Abi, and his circle of family and friends.

He also remarked that “offers of support have been pouring in” and that the school has implemented its Critical Incident Management Plan.

The school is also liaising with psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) to ensure support structures are in place to help the school community.

Elsewhere, Shay’s GAA club Clonlara said it is the “saddest news” for the club to reckon with.

He was a member of the Clonlara under 9s team, and all club activities have been suspended over the coming days as a mark of respect to his family.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Simon Harris described the incident as “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Harris said: “I know people right across Ireland are keeping this family and the community of Clonlara in Co Clare in their thoughts and prayers at such a sad and difficult time.”