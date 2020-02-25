This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Freckles - the 'luckiest sheep in north Dublin' - uses a custom wheelchair to get around the farm

The sheep lives on a volunteer-run farm in St Anne’s Park, Dublin.

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 6:13 PM
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

PREVIOUSLY RELYING ON a wheelbarrow, Freckles has some new wheels to help her get around the farm.

The year-old sheep lives on St Anne’s City Farm, located in St Anne’s Park near Raheny on Dublin’s northside.

She was born with crooked front legs, meaning mobility was an issue for her.

However, a quickly-fulfilled fundraiser raised €750 for volunteers to purchase a suitable wheelchair from a Welsh company.

Freckles is still getting used to her new wheels – she’s quite good at going backwards, but hasn’t quite mastered going forward.

You can find out more about visiting or volunteering with St Anne’s City Farm here

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

