Freckles - the 'luckiest sheep in north Dublin' - uses a custom wheelchair to get around the farm

PREVIOUSLY RELYING ON a wheelbarrow, Freckles has some new wheels to help her get around the farm.

The year-old sheep lives on St Anne’s City Farm, located in St Anne’s Park near Raheny on Dublin’s northside.

She was born with crooked front legs, meaning mobility was an issue for her.

However, a quickly-fulfilled fundraiser raised €750 for volunteers to purchase a suitable wheelchair from a Welsh company.

Freckles is still getting used to her new wheels – she’s quite good at going backwards, but hasn’t quite mastered going forward.

