'Thousands' of sightings reported across the country as Perseids meteor shower peaks

THE PERSEIDS METEOR shower, which peaked on Wednesday and Thursday night will continue tonight but with a reduced number of meteors likely to be visible.

Clear conditions yesterday and Wednesday night allowed for excellent viewing of the Perseids.

Occurring every year, the Perseids are considered to be one of the clearest and most reliable meteor showers. They’re visible to the human eye and those watching out do not necessarily need telescopes, binoculars or any other special equipment.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine told The Journal, “we had hundreds of reports from all over the country in the last two nights, thousands of meteors were seen”.

Clear skies over the past two nights meant there was good visibility – particularly in the south of the country.

“The weather was actually quite good,” said Moore. Adding that the weather conditions meant “there was a phenomenally good result this year”.

Although the Perseids have now passed their peak, they will still be visible tonight with about half as many visible compared to last night.

Moore said, “there should be half as many Perseids tonight, and one quarter on Saturday night, which is still several times more Perseids than normal meteors so it is well worth people watching for a few more nights”.

Meteors are caused when small particles about the same size as a grain of sand burn up upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The particles originate from comets which are essentially giant balls of dust and ice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Moore adds that, “the Perseids are known for a large proportion of fireballs which are extremely bright meteors. These can be seen in the city or in the countryside equally well”.

The comet that causes the Perseids is known as Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 133 years. It last had its closest approach to the sun in 1992.

Named after the constellation Perseus, the Perseids can produce 20 times more shooting stars than on a regular night.

The public can send in details and reports of Perseids they have seen so far to Astronomy Ireland.