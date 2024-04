LOCAL POLITICIANS HAVE said there is disappointment and embarrassment at the targeting of several social houses in Finglas with graffiti that has been described as racist.

Dublin City Council said it is currently in the process of cleaning the graffiti daubed on three vacant social homes in the Finglas area.

“Irish only or the house burns,” reads one slogan painted in red on the wall of a property.

The images were also shared on social media by former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

His accompanying message read: “The locals of Finglas, Ireland, making their feelings known.”

Speaking to The Journal, local Fianna Fáil councillor Briege MacOscar said the incident was “sickening, especially when you see Tommy Robinson sharing it”.

She commended Dublin City Council for acting swiftly to remove the graffiti and added: “We can’t allow Finglas to be represented by racist vandalism like this.”

Meanwhile, fellow Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly voiced concern the area is being “publicised in Britain via Tommy Robinson as being a far-right area”.

He also described the incident as “sickening” and added that a lot of people he’s spoken to about it are disappointed.

He also remarked that there is an “incredible” amount of disinformation currently being spread.

“These are Dublin City Council properties,” said Connolly, “which we are hoping to allocate tenants to very shortly.

“They are going to be allocated through our allocations policy, which is a public document and is based on your time on the list.

“It won’t be given to somebody just in the country for a few weeks, it doesn’t happen. These will be allocated via the normal process.”

He described the incident as “pure racism” and added that it has caused “a lot of shock and embarrassment”.

“And because of the graffiti,” said Connolly, “it may have actually delayed the process of the allocation by quite some time because it may need to be repainted.”

Connolly told The Journal that there needs to be a “counter-action” to misinformation and that “it’s important people don’t believe everything they see online and get their facts from the correct places”.

Connolly also encouraged anyone with information on the incident to make contact with gardaí.