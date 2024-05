REMOTE-CONTROLLED SHOCK collars for dogs and cats will be banned in the coming months after a specialist group recommended the Government to do so.

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue today said the decision comes on the back of advice from the Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare, the specialist group he set up in 2021 to assist with the introduction of new laws for pet owners.

However, those who currently use a shock collar on their pet dogs, only, will be permitted to continue using the device after concerns were raised by owners over the ability to control their dogs.

The minister, while recognising the welfare reasons to outright ban the devices, acknowledged situations where owners may need to continue to use them, such as preventing dogs in rural areas and on farms from attacking sheep or other livestock.

Such situations and concerns were raised during a public consultation process earlier this year.

Specific applications will be developed in the Department of Agriculture, Food and The Marine to allow owners to register their dogs to make them exempt from the new rules.

McConalogue said: “The ban will then protect puppies and dogs who have not previously had shock collars used on them.

“In this way, I am balancing the positive animal welfare benefits to dogs and the strong public support for a ban against recognising the worries of the small number of owners who believe they need to continue to use them on their dogs.”