Gardaí investigating Wicklow shooting and assault ask public to help trace vehicle

GARDAÍ IN GREYSTONES investigating a shooting and an assault during an incident that saw two people hospitalised are asking for the public’s help in tracing a vehicle.

The incident happened at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon at a construction site at Bellevue Hill in Delgany, Co Wicklow.

Issuing a renewed witness appeal this evening, a garda spokesperson said that investigators are looking to trace the movements of a 2007 black Ford Focus hatchback.

Gardaí are attempting to trace the movements of the vehicle on Thursday 14 December between 3 and 5pm, specifically between Bellevue Hill and Kindlestown Woods car park in County Wicklow.

The incident saw one man being hospitalised for multiple gunshot wounds, and a man in his teens being hospitalised following an assault.

The teenager has been released from hospital, while the man in his 40s who was shot is still being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A technical examination at the scene has now concluded. An incident room has been established at Greystones Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information relevant to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bellevue Hill/Kindlestown Woods areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.