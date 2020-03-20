Witness appeal after shots fired at house in Cork on St Patrick's Day

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after shots were fired at a house in Mahon, Co Cork on St Patrick’s Day.

At around 11.45pm, gardaí received a report that a number of shots had been fired at the front door of a house in the Avenue de Rennes area.

Searches of the area were carried out by members of the Armed Support Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit, however, no arrests were made.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out by the local scenes of crime unit.

No one was injured during the incident.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the Mahon area, in the vicinity of Avenue de Renne, Lakelands Avenue, Lakelands Cresent, Loughmahon Road, Ringmahon Road, Kinsale Road roundabout and Tory Top Road between 11pm and 12.30am to contact gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Blackrock Garda Station on 021 452 6690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have video or mobile phone footage from the areas at the relevant time to contact them.