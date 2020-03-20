This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Witness appeal after shots fired at house in Cork on St Patrick's Day

The incident happened in the Avenue de Rennes area of Mahon.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Mar 2020, 2:13 PM
24 minutes ago 665 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052629
Avenue de Rennes, Mahon, Co Cork
Image: Google Street View
Avenue de Rennes, Mahon, Co Cork
Avenue de Rennes, Mahon, Co Cork
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after shots were fired at a house in Mahon, Co Cork on St Patrick’s Day. 

At around 11.45pm, gardaí received a report that a number of shots had been fired at the front door of a house in the Avenue de Rennes area. 

Searches of the area were carried out by members of the Armed Support Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit, however, no arrests were made. 

The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out by the local scenes of crime unit. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the Mahon area, in the vicinity of Avenue de Renne, Lakelands Avenue, Lakelands Cresent, Loughmahon Road, Ringmahon Road, Kinsale Road roundabout and Tory Top Road between 11pm and 12.30am to contact gardaí. 

Gardaí can be contacted at Blackrock Garda Station on 021 452 6690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have video or mobile phone footage from the areas at the relevant time to contact them. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie