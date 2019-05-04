This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Takeaway worker caught up in west Dublin shooting incident while trying to deliver food

The woman escaped the incident without injury.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 4 May 2019, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 6,840 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4619297
There will be increased armed support in west Dublin over the weekend.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
There will be increased armed support in west Dublin over the weekend.
There will be increased armed support in west Dublin over the weekend.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A TAKEAWAY DRIVER was caught up in a shooting incident Thursday night as she went to deliver food to the home of an individual involved in the escalating west Dublin gang feud.

It is understood a motorcycle carrying two men pulled up beside the delivery driver’s car outside a house in the Ratoath area of Finglas. They fired shots over her car at the house.

The woman, who had not yet left her car to bring the food into the targeted house, managed to escape without injury and there was no damage to the vehicle.

Gardaí are now investigating this incident, as well as a number of other reports of shots fired in the west Dublin area over the past week.

On Wednesday night gardai were alerted to anothet incident connected to the feud at a house on Warrenstown Drive, in Corduff.

A garda spokesperson said it is alleged that two men carrying hammers smashed front windows of house and also vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

And on Tuesday a loaded semi-automatic shotgun concealed in undergrowth was found in the Sheephill Estate in Blanchardstown. So far this year 17 firearms have been recovered around Finglas and Corduff, all believed to be linked to this tit-for-tat feud. 

In recent weeks, the homes and property of innocent brothers, sisters, uncles and cousins of the gangland figures have been targeted by vandals. Family members of the gangs’ main players have all been informed that their safety cannot be guaranteed and they may end up being targeted.

TheJournal.ie understands there will be checkpoints in these areas over the bank holiday weekend and increased armed patrols. 

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also paid a visit to Blanchardstown garda station yesterday to get an update on the operations targeting the feud and to offer his support. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie