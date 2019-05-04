Takeaway worker caught up in west Dublin shooting incident while trying to deliver food

There will be increased armed support in west Dublin over the weekend.

There will be increased armed support in west Dublin over the weekend.

A TAKEAWAY DRIVER was caught up in a shooting incident Thursday night as she went to deliver food to the home of an individual involved in the escalating west Dublin gang feud.

It is understood a motorcycle carrying two men pulled up beside the delivery driver’s car outside a house in the Ratoath area of Finglas. They fired shots over her car at the house.

The woman, who had not yet left her car to bring the food into the targeted house, managed to escape without injury and there was no damage to the vehicle.

Gardaí are now investigating this incident, as well as a number of other reports of shots fired in the west Dublin area over the past week.

On Wednesday night gardai were alerted to anothet incident connected to the feud at a house on Warrenstown Drive, in Corduff.

A garda spokesperson said it is alleged that two men carrying hammers smashed front windows of house and also vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

And on Tuesday a loaded semi-automatic shotgun concealed in undergrowth was found in the Sheephill Estate in Blanchardstown. So far this year 17 firearms have been recovered around Finglas and Corduff, all believed to be linked to this tit-for-tat feud.

In recent weeks, the homes and property of innocent brothers, sisters, uncles and cousins of the gangland figures have been targeted by vandals. Family members of the gangs’ main players have all been informed that their safety cannot be guaranteed and they may end up being targeted.

TheJournal.ie understands there will be checkpoints in these areas over the bank holiday weekend and increased armed patrols.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also paid a visit to Blanchardstown garda station yesterday to get an update on the operations targeting the feud and to offer his support.