Loaded shotgun discovered in undergrowth at west Dublin housing estate

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have discovered a loaded semi-automatic shotgun concealed in undergrowth at a west Dublin housing estate.

The discovery was made yesterday at Sheephill Estate in Blanchardstown as part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in the area of Dublin.

As part of the operation, a residential premises at Sheephill Park was searched, during which nearby wasteland was also searched.

During the course of the search, a loaded semi-automatic sawn off shotgun was found concealed in undergrowth.

The weapon has been forwarded to Garda headquarters for ballistic testing.

No arrests have been made in relation to the discovery, and investigations are continuing.