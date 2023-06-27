Liffey Valley and Mahon Point among major shopping centres currently unable to accept gift cards

SEVERAL MAJOR SHOPPING centres are unable to accept their gift cards after the firm that manages the funds has had its licence revoked.

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Mahon Point in Cork, White Water Shopping Centre in Kildare, and the Square in Tallaght are among the shopping centres impacted.

Lithuanian firm UAB PayrNet manages the funds of the gift cards used in these shopping centres.

However, it has had its licence revoked by Lithuanian authorities after it was hit with bankruptcy proceedings under anti-money laundering legislation.

An investigation found that UAB PayrNet owes more money than it possesses, making it insolvent, and the Bank of Lithuania now intends to initiate bankruptcy proceedings.

As a result, shopping centres impacted by this are currently unable to sell or accept gift cards.

Advertisement

In a statement to The Journal, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre said the issue is “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

A spokesperson added that “the full implications and the timeline for a resolution are still unclear”.

Liffey Valley added that it is “working closely with the gift card provider and exploring every possible avenue to rectify the situation as swiftly as possible” and that it will “provide further updates as more information becomes available”.

The Liffey Valley spokesperson also noted that the issue “is affecting other shopping centres and service providers across Ireland and Europe that also use the services of UAB PayrNet”.

In a statement on its website, Mahon Point said they “understand that this may be concerning and inconvenient”.

Mahon Point also noted that “the full implications and the timeline for a resolution are not completely clear” and that it is “exploring every possible avenue to rectify the situation”.

The Square in Tallaght also confirmed that “customers will be unable to purchase new cards or use existing cards at this time” and that it is “working hard to resolve this issue”.

White Water Shopping Centre has also been approached for comment.