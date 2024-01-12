Advertisement
LISTEN: Shortlist for 2023 RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish song of the year

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 25 February.
1 hour ago

THE SHORTLIST FOR the 2023 RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish song of the year has been released.

Ten songs are vying for the prize, featuring well known stars such as Niall Horan and Hozier.

CMAT also makes the list, as does Lankum and Cian Ducrot.

The winning song will be announced by Tracy Clifford on 7 March on a special Song of the Year radio show on RTÉ 2FM.

Votes can be cast here and voting closes at midnight on Sunday 25 February.

Voting is also limited to one per person per day and only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted.

The ten shortlisted songs for the 19th annual Choice Music Prize – in alphabetical order – can be listened to below:

Chubby Cat – Big Dog Barking

Chubby Cat - Topic / YouTube

CMAT – Stay For Something

CMAT / YouTube

Cian Ducrot – Heaven

John Francis Flynn – Mole In The Ground

John Francis Flynn / YouTube

Niall Horan – Heaven

NiallHoranVEVO / YouTube

Hozier – Eat Your Young

HozierVEVO / YouTube

Jazzy – Giving Me

JAZZYVEVO / YouTube

Kojaque – Woof

KojaqueVEVO / YouTube

Lankum –Go Dig My Grave

LankumDublin / YouTube

Soda Blonde – Bad Machine

Soda Blonde / YouTube

Earlier this week, the shortlists for other prizes were announced, with CMAT. Cian Ducrot, Hozier, Jazzy, and Lankum shortlisted for 2023 Irish Artist of the Year 2023.

Meanwhile, 49th & Main, John Francis Flynn, Jazzy, ØXN, and The Scratch were shortlisted for 2023 Irish Breakthrough Artist.

