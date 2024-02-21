Advertisement
Dublin Buses on O'Connell Bridge Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

Public transport workers have spoken out about the abuse they face on the job.
37
5.6k
1 hour ago

YESTERDAY, SIPTU PUBLISHED a survey which found four out of five public transport workers have experienced abuse during the course of their work, and reiterated their call for a dedicated transport police.

Passengers refusing to pay, spitting on drivers and sexual assault are among the problems drivers have to deal with, with one driver telling The Journal she once had a brick thrown through the window of the bus she was driving.

SIPTU has been calling for dedicated public transport police for decades, but the government has largely shot down the idea.

In November, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that anti-social behaviour on public transport should be dealt with by regular gardaí, who can “call on a range of resources”.

“Whether there is a specific unit in An Garda Síochána is a matter for its operations,” he said.

“An Garda Síochána is strongly of the view that it would not be better for there to be a completely separate transport police service. I do not know what the compelling argument in favour of that approach is,” he added.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?


Poll Results:

Yes (1447)
No (160)
Unsure (55)
No interest/No opinion (11)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
37
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     