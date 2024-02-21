Poll: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

YESTERDAY, SIPTU PUBLISHED a survey which found four out of five public transport workers have experienced abuse during the course of their work, and reiterated their call for a dedicated transport police.

Passengers refusing to pay, spitting on drivers and sexual assault are among the problems drivers have to deal with, with one driver telling The Journal she once had a brick thrown through the window of the bus she was driving.

SIPTU has been calling for dedicated public transport police for decades, but the government has largely shot down the idea.

In November, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that anti-social behaviour on public transport should be dealt with by regular gardaí, who can “call on a range of resources”.

“Whether there is a specific unit in An Garda Síochána is a matter for its operations,” he said.

“An Garda Síochána is strongly of the view that it would not be better for there to be a completely separate transport police service. I do not know what the compelling argument in favour of that approach is,” he added.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

