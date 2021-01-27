Poll: Should joggers and cyclists have to wear face masks?

FACE MASKS HAVE become a part of daily life for most people – they mandatory in shops and people often opt to wear them when outdoors too.

There is a debate in the UK about making it mandatory for joggers and cyclists to wear masks if they cannot maintain a distance of at least one metre from pedestrians. France has already introduced the measure.

Some people argue that such a step would help stop the transmission of Covid-19.

However, the World Health Organization states that people “should NOT wear masks when exercising, as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably”.

“Sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly which makes it difficult to breathe and promotes the growth of microorganisms,” the WHO advice adds.

We want to know: Should joggers and cyclists have to wear face masks?

