#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 13 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should junk food ads be banned?

The UK is set to ban ads for junk food online and before 9pm on TV.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 May 2021, 9:51 AM
35 minutes ago 4,353 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5435968
File photo of a child eating a burger
Image: Shutterstock/tiverylucky
File photo of a child eating a burger
File photo of a child eating a burger
Image: Shutterstock/tiverylucky

THE UK IS set to trial a ban of TV advertisements for junk food before 9pm in a bid to tackle the country’s obesity crisis.

A total ban will also be trialled on advertising unhealthy food online, but proposals to put calorie labels on pints of beer and glasses of wine were scrapped.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recommitted to tough action on obesity after his brush with death when he contracted Covid-19 last year.

Health campaigners in the UK have praised the “landmark” reforms that would put tight controls on the promotion of foods high in sugar, salt and fat.

What do you think: Should junk food ads be banned in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes, there should be a total ban (286)
No (218)
Yes, but only at certain times (157)
I'm not sure (19)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie