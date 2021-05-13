Poll: Should junk food ads be banned?

THE UK IS set to trial a ban of TV advertisements for junk food before 9pm in a bid to tackle the country’s obesity crisis.

A total ban will also be trialled on advertising unhealthy food online, but proposals to put calorie labels on pints of beer and glasses of wine were scrapped.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recommitted to tough action on obesity after his brush with death when he contracted Covid-19 last year.

Health campaigners in the UK have praised the “landmark” reforms that would put tight controls on the promotion of foods high in sugar, salt and fat.

