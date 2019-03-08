This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?

She has been sharply criticised for comments she made about killings during the Troubles.

By Órla Ryan Friday 8 Mar 2019, 10:29 AM
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

THE FAMILIES OF the Ballymurphy massacre victims have joined those calling for Karen Bradley to resign. 

On Wednesday, the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary told the House of Commons the deaths in the North “that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes”.

Her comments caused uproar, with many politicians and others deeming them deeply offensive to victims’ families.

Bradley later apologised, saying she was “profoundly sorry for the offence and hurt” that her words had caused, adding that she didn’t believe what she said.

However, many people have called on her to resign over the remarks.

What do you think: Should Karen Bradley resign?


About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

