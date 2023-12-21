Advertisement
Poll: Are you worried about AI?

Artificial intelligence has been used to dupe many people including world leaders.
WE’VE BEEN HEARING a lot about artificial intelligence (AI) recently – both good and bad.

AI can reduce errors and speed up many tasks, but there is a growing consensus that it’s a big threat to some jobs.

Another massive issue is the use of AI to spread misinformation. Many people, including world leaders, have been duped by doctored images and footage.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday said he was “suspicious immediately” during a prank video call by two Russian comedians but needed to “play along for a little while”.

“It’s not as it appears, by the way, on their video. There were no Russians. They used an AI image of someone who works with the African Union,” Varadkar said.

Poll Results:

A little bit (524)
Yes, very (463)
No, I'm more excited about the benefits (387)
I'm not sure (148)




Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
