Poll: Do you delete your text messages?

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has requested to appear before an Oireachtas committee to provide clarity amid a mounting controversy over the deletion of text messages he sent to former Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone about her appointment as UN Special Envoy.

Coveney this week said he clears his phone on a regular basis and changes his phone every year as it has been “hacked” previously.

The government is continuing to face pressure over its handling of Zappone’s appointment, which is now not going ahead, and the opposition has questioned Coveney’s explanation for deleting the messages.

