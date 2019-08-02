This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Significant threat to life': UK town evacuated over fears of dam collapse

A dam wall at the 19th-century Toddbrook Reservoir above the town was damaged by days of heavy rain.

By Associated Press Friday 2 Aug 2019, 9:16 AM
22 hours ago
https://jrnl.ie/4750195

Summer weather August 2nd 2019 An RAF Chinook helicopter flies in sandbags to help repair the dam at Toddbrook reservoir. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

POLICE IN ENGLAND ordered the evacuation of a town of 6,500 people in Derbyshire yesterday over fears that a rain-damaged dam could collapse.

The Derbyshire Police force said residents of Whaley Bridge should leave their homes immediately because of the “significant threat to life.”

A dam wall at the 19th-century Toddbrook Reservoir above the town had been damaged by days of heavy rain.

Police officers went door to door in Whaley Bridge telling people to leave and head to a school a few kilometres away. Residents of the town, located 280 kilometres northwest of London, were advised to stay with friends and family elsewhere if possible, and to take pets and several days’ worth of any essential medications with them.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we appreciate that there is significant impact on this community, however this is an unprecedented, fast-moving emergency situation,” police tweeted.

A heat wave last week has been followed by heavy rains in many parts of the UK, causing flash flooding that has inundated homes, roads and train lines across northern England.

Whaley Bridge resident Anna Aspinall said engineers had told residents that a dam wall “is at high risk of failing.”

“We are praying (it) holds whilst the Canal and River Trust try to drain the water from the reservoir,” she said.

Paul Nash, who was evacuated with his partner and their cat, said police had given them no indication of how long they need to away from home.

“If the whole dam goes, it’s going to cause absolute chaos,” he said. “Probably the village will go, because it (the River Goyt) goes straight through.”

Derbyshire police plan to secure the dam by using 400 tonnes of aggregate to divert water from entering the reservoir and other watercourses, use water pumps to remove water from the reservoir.

Once these measures are taken and water is reduced to a safe level, work on the breached wall will begin. 

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

COMMENTS (28)

