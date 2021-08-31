Simon Coveney to face Oireachtas scrutiny over Katherine Zappone appointment as UN envoy

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney is to face scrutiny from an Oireachtas committee today over his recommendation to appoint Katherine Zappone as UN special envoy.

In late July, former minister for children Katherine Zappone was appointed to the new role of UN Special Envoy for freedom of opinion and expression.

The memo was brought to the final meeting of Cabinet before the summer break by Minister Simon Coveney, and the appointment was ultimately approved by his Government colleagues.

Questions then arose around the transparency and objectiveness of the appointment process, as the role had not been publicly advertised.

Zappone was in line to earn €13,000-€15,000 before tax for 50 or 60 days’ work a year.

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that although no one at Cabinet was happy with the way the appointment process took place, added that all three coalition leaders agreed Zappone would make an “excellent” envoy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that though he wasn’t made aware of the Zappone appointment, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Coveney had accepted responsibility for it, and apologised for it. “We move on,” he concluded.

After the revelation that Zappone had organised a 50-person gathering at the Merrion Hotel six days prior to her appointment, which the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended, further scrutiny and questions were asked of her appointment and suitability.

Zappone released a statement in which she said she had checked with the hotel beforehand whether the event complied with Covid-19 guidelines.

The controversy led the Government to clarify Covid-19 guideline rules around outdoor gatherings, though the Tánaiste said the event was within the regulations and “probably” within the guidelines. The Government said advice from the Attorney General also suggested the event was allowed.

Zappone subsequently said that she would not be accepting the role as UN Special Envoy.

It’s not yet clear whether the Government intends to fill that role.

Committee questions at 5pm

Today, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney will face questions from the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence over “the appointment of special envoys and the situation in Afghanistan”.

Speaking before the meeting Committee Cathaoirleach Charlie Flanagan said: “The recent decision by Government to appoint a Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression generated considerable public concern and controversy.

“The Committee shares this concern and welcomes this engagement with the Minister to discuss such roles, including the thinking behind the appointment of envoys, the qualifications, experience and skills required, and the processes and procedures involved.”

Flanagan added that it was also “a timely opportunity” for the Committee to get an update from the Minister on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, including details on the assistance provided to Irish citizens and residents.

Coveney said yesterday that there are 60 Irish citizens or family members across Afghanistan; and that there are at least 15 Afghans with Irish residency.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There are also around 150 cases for family reunification in Ireland – a group who have been “prioritised” by the Department of Foreign Affairs – and 250 cases of vulnerable Afghans who would be “doing work inconsistent with the Taliban” and have been granted asylum in Ireland.

The meeting will take place in Committee Room 2 at Leinster House at 5pm – you can watch proceedings here.