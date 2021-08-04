In wake of Zappone hotel controversy, Government says outdoor events of up to 200 can take place

THE GOVERNMENT HAS confirmed that Covid-19 regulations provide for organised outdoor events, including social events, of up to 200 people.

The Attorney General has advised the Government that social, recreational, exercise, cultural, entertainment or community events outdoors fall under this category and are legally allowed.

The Government moved to release a media statement clarifying the regulations after confirmation that former Minister Katherine Zappone held a large social event outdoors prior to being appointed UN special envoy for freedom of expression.

Today, the Irish Independent reported that six days before her appointment, Zappone held a gathering of 50 people at the Merrion Hotel, which is located across the road from Government Buildings, which the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended.

Some opposition TDs had raised questions whether the gathering was within Covid guidelines, but the hotel has insisted that everything was above board and Zappone herself said in a statement earlier that she had been assured by the hotel that public health guidelines were being followed.

The publication of the story increased the focus on Zappone’s appointment as UN special envoy, and she released a statement hours later saying that she would decline the role.

The Government confirmed today that organised outdoor events of up to 200 people can take place.

“Further updates will be made to the guidelines to ensure that people have clarity about how organised outdoor events may operate into the future,” a statement said.

Earlier today, Zappone had said she was “assured” by the Merrion Hotel that the event she recently organised was in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

It is understood the Tánaiste had also checked a number of times if the event was compliant with guidelines before attending.

The current Fáilte Ireland guidelines state that organised events at hotels and guesthouses are not permitted, however up to 200 people have been allowed attend outdoor events since early July.