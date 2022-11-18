Coveney says Russian sanctions against Irish politicians is an 'unwelcome distraction'

THE MINISTER FOR Foreign Affairs has said that Russia’s move to sanction over 50 Irish politicians and ban them from entering the country is “an attempt to unsettle Ireland and our political system”.

Simon Coveney deemed the move “an unwelcome distraction” and said that Ireland “should not play that game”.

Coveney, along with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe were among 52 politicians banned from entering the Russian Federation due to “the anti-Russian course of the Irish government.”

The statement, issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry at 11.26am Irish time on Wednesday, also bans Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghail, as well as dozens of unnamed senators and TDs.

The Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday, with the department saying that the Government’s “firm objection to the unwarranted and unjustified travel ban imposed on Irish citizens” was conveyed during a meeting with senior officials.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme this morning, Coveney said: “I think that this is an effort by Russia to unsettle Ireland and our political system, and I don’t think we should play that game.

“We should focus on where the real war is, which is in Ukraine, where Russia is clearly responsible for war crimes, and Ireland’s role in terms of trying to hold Russia to account for what they’re doing and the aggression that they’re wroughting on people in Ukraine is where we’ve been very effective, and that’s where we should continue to focus our attention.”

The foreign affairs minister said the list of banned politicians was an “unwelcome distraction”, but that ”in reality, none of the 52 names that are now subject to a travel ban to Russia are planning to travel to Russia anytime soon”.

He said he didn’t want to “insinuate anything” about which politicians are on the list and which ones are not, but he said it was “predominantly” made up of politicians from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“This is a decision by Moscow to target Ireland and it’s not our job to publicise that. We have informed each of the individuals who are on the list so that they know themselves, and that’s as much as we’re going to do,” he said.

Some politicians have taken to Twitter to share that they have been included on the list of sanctions, including Labour leader Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

“Just contacted this evening by @dfatirl to be informed that I am one of the Oireachtas members on the #RussianList travel ban,” Bacik tweeted, adding that it was “long past time” that Ireland expelled Filatov.

O’Callaghan tweeted that he was “delighted that my support of Ukraine has been given such recognition”.

Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley also shared that he was named on the list, which he deemed a “disgraceful action of intimidation by a desperate dictator”.

“This is nothing but a dog whistle to his supporters to visit harm on those of us who have been named. I have never given way to bullies and that won’t change,” he tweeted.

Coveney said that the Government’s focus is “to look beyond what is a distraction and an attempt by Russia to unsettle Ireland and to focus on what we do well, which is to be a strong international voice, to protect international law to protect the UN Charter, both of which Russia is ripping up at the moment.”

He said that Ireland is assisting the Ukrainian military in the war with non-lethal weaponry, adding that “that is not going to change”.

But I think at a time when we see a military superpower looking to change international borders by force, imposing their will through brutality, which is what we’re seeing currently in Ukraine, Ireland is not neutral on that issue, and hasn’t been from the very outset.

“If one country is blatantly breaching international law, and another country is the victim of that, well then Ireland takes sides and we shouldn’t apologise for taking sides. That doesn’t undermine our our non-alignment internationally. Militarily, we’re not members of NATO, but we are a country that chooses between right and wrong.”

Later today, Coveney will, with international colleagues from 75 countries, endorse the Declaration on the Protection of Civilians from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas at a ceremony in Dublin Castle.

Speaking about the declaration, he said that it is about focusing countries on applying “what is already there in international law, but requiring militaries to explicitly consider the impacts of civilians on their actions in populated areas”.

He said the declaration is one of the ways in which Ireland “as a neutral country can be impactful internationally, by shining a spotlight on what is completely unacceptable and illegal in terms of the consequences of warfare on populated areas”.

“This morning, up to 10 million people have no power and many of them no water in Ukraine today, a country that is now starting to see snow falling and so we have parents trying to figure out how they’re going to heat their children,” Coveney said.

“This is the human consequence of a war of aggression that is now targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians that we are trying to call out.”