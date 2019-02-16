This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm happy for the project to continue': Simon Harris rules out re-tendering children's hospital

The Minister was responding to a statement by BAM that suggested it would pull out of the contract if the Government wanted.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,340 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4497147
Minister for Health Simon Harris (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Minister for Health Simon Harris (file photo)
Minister for Health Simon Harris (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has said that the Government will not re-tender the National Children’s Hospital project.

The Minister was responding to a statement issued yesterday by the contractor behind the hospital, BAM, saying it would co-operate with the hospital board if they wanted it to opt out of the contract.

That followed comments by in the Dáil this week, when the Taoiseach said there were “one or two contractors” that he would not like to see ever get a public State contract again.

Appearing on RTÉ Radio One’s Marian Finucane Show, Harris said he already considered re-tendering the project last year, but decided to proceed with BAM as changing the contractor would delay the project and see costs rise further.

“BAM say in their statement last night that they’re getting on with the job and remain committed to the contract,” he said.

“They made a point that if the government or the State … wanted to walk away, they’d be happy to have that conversation.

I’m happy for the project to continue. I want everybody to continue what we want to do: build the hospital.

Harris also clarified Varadkar’s comments, saying the Taoiseach was expressing “a frustration that a hell of a lot of us are feeling”.

Commenting on the interview, Sinn Féin’s spokeswoman on health Louise O’Reilly said the Minister was “out of his depth” and incapable of managing the project.

“We didn’t hear any rational explanation from him as to why he knew about a massive overrun on a capital project and deliberately kept that information from the Minister for Finance during the budgetary process,” she said.

“He has said nothing that would change our opinion of this Minister. He is not able to manage a project of this size, he is out of his depth and Minister Harris needs to go.”

Related Reads

09.02.19 Costs, changes and controversies: The decades-long saga behind the NCH
04.02.19 Delivery of new National Children's Hospital 'at the point of no return', Harris says
03.02.19 Varadkar confirms that children's hospital review WILL be able to find individuals accountable

The party intends to table a motion of no confidence in Harris in the Dáil next week, although Fianna Fáil are expected to abstain, which would see the Minister continue in his role.

It follows weeks of scrutiny into the construction of the hospital and cost overruns associated with it.

This month, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee heard that the total cost of the project is “highly unlikely” to come in under €2 billion.

A figure of €983 million for the development was approved by government in 2017.

The Department of Health has retained PWC, the expert accountancy and consultancy firm, to carry out an analysis of the situation, with its report due to be published next month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We love you Mammy': Jedward pay tribute as their mother passes away
    56,331  26
    2
    		BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    55,496  176
    3
    		'You murdered my father, so I'm going to kill you': Man jailed for 20 years for attempting to kill GP with crossbow
    43,334  32
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    1,038  0
    2
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    603  0
    3
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    308  0
    The42
    1
    		Seven heaven as Munster smash Southern Kings with impressive bonus-point victory
    26,518  39
    2
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,601  6
    3
    		'My love for fighting came from battling anorexia and battling my own mind'
    12,154  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,544  0
    2
    		Late Late Show viewers clearly took Amber Jean Rowan to their hearts last night
    4,049  0
    3
    		Urban Decay are giving Irish fans chance to swap your old Naked palette for the brand new one
    3,532  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    Thieves use digger to rip ATM from wall of filling station in Omagh
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    COURTS
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie