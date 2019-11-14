This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Harris considering banning vaping products near schools and playgrounds

Measures to restrict alcohol advertisements around children came into effect this week.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 7:08 AM
20 minutes ago 498 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891096
Simon Harris made the comments at the launch of a new patient advocacy service.
Image: Sam Boal
Simon Harris made the comments at the launch of a new patient advocacy service.
Simon Harris made the comments at the launch of a new patient advocacy service.
Image: Sam Boal

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris said he is considering banning vaping products and e-cigarettes near schools and playgrounds amid fears they are being “cynically” marketed toward young people and will get them addicted to nicotine.

A study was published by cardiologists this week which said e-cigarettes damage the lungs, heart, brain and blood vessels.

This week, a ban on alcohol advertisements being placed near schools and playgrounds was introduced.

Speaking at the launch of a new patient advocacy service on Wednesday, Mr Harris said it is his intention to restrict advertisements of e-cigarettes and vaping products close to schools, creches and playgrounds.

Speaking at the launch of a new patient advocacy service on Wednesday, Mr Harris said it is his intention to restrict advertisements of e-cigarettes and vaping products close to schools, creches and playgrounds.

He said: “I had an excellent meeting with the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Heart Foundation yesterday in relation to this. They, like I, are extremely concerned in relation to vaping products are being marketed as cessation tools.

“It is extremely cynical what is happening here … cartoon advertisements, strawberry flavours… these companies are targeting our kids.

“There is significant danger in relation to teenagers being targeted by vaping companies; people who have never smoked tobacco and are now starting a new cycle of addiction to nicotine.

“It is a very different thing if you are a man or a woman in your 40s or 50s and you have been smoking 20 a day for 20 years, and you’re now moving to vaping.”

Mr Harris said he has commissioned the Health Research Board to look at all of the literature in relation internationally regarding e-cigarettes and vaping.

Related Read

12.11.19 British teenager ended up on life support after suffering respiratory failure linked to vaping

“We have a lot of work to do in this area, it is an area that is evolving in terms of the international medical advice available.”

Separately, Mr Harris said he also intends to bring forward a new policy to Government in relation to how patient representatives or advocates are paid and selected.

“We have seen lots of examples in recent months and years of excellent patient advocates coming forward. It is important we support them. These are people who give up a lot of their free time and try to hold down day jobs as well,” he said.

He added that the new patient advocacy service launched on Wednesday is aimed at supporting patients who wish to make a complaint about care received in a public hospital.

The service offers a confidential helpline with patient advocates who will provide information and support to patients who want to make a formal complaint to the Health Service Executive.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie