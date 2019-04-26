This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Simon Harris has asked the Attorney General to look at mandatory vaccinations

Earlier this week, it was announced that Ireland had experienced a 204% increase in cases of measles.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 26 Apr 2019, 1:00 PM
17 minutes ago 1,172 Views 8 Comments
MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has requested legal advice in relation to making vaccinations mandatory.

Cases of measles increased in 98 countries around the world from 2017 to 2018, with cases in Ireland growing by more than 200%, from 25 in 2017 to 86 in 2018.

Harris said at a press conference today that he has written to the Attorney General Seamus Wolfe “to formally seek his legal advice in relation to the issue of vaccination”.

I do feel very strongly about it, I do think there’s something irresponsible, and that is against the public good sending an unvaccinated child to a public school or to a creche or into a public place where they can make other children sick – particularly young babies who are too young to get vaccinated.

But he added that there was “more to this than just that”, which was why he had asked for the Attorney General’s advice.

You can learn more about why cases of measles are spreading in Ireland and worldwide in this piece here and in our Explainer podcast:


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

- with reporting from Christina Finn

