Simon Harris has asked the Attorney General to look at mandatory vaccinations

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has requested legal advice in relation to making vaccinations mandatory.

Cases of measles increased in 98 countries around the world from 2017 to 2018, with cases in Ireland growing by more than 200%, from 25 in 2017 to 86 in 2018.

Harris said at a press conference today that he has written to the Attorney General Seamus Wolfe “to formally seek his legal advice in relation to the issue of vaccination”.

I do feel very strongly about it, I do think there’s something irresponsible, and that is against the public good sending an unvaccinated child to a public school or to a creche or into a public place where they can make other children sick – particularly young babies who are too young to get vaccinated.

But he added that there was “more to this than just that”, which was why he had asked for the Attorney General’s advice.

