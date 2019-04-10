This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris: 'Women didn't need to be insulted by me telling them to pay for their own repeat smear test'

The Health Minister staunchly defended his decision to offer free repeat smears last year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 9:54 AM
32 minutes ago 1,882 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4584807
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has told the Oireachtas Health Committee that he stands over his decision to offer repeat smear tests, but significantly regrets that women are waiting for their smear test results because of a backlog-caused delay. 

Speaking to the panel of TDs this morning on the issue of allocation of estimated spending in the health care system, Harris fielded questions in relation to the National Children’s Hospital and CervicalCheck.

Harris said that he worked “hand-in-glove” with the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan on this issue. He said that the conclusion was that “this was an appropriate thing to do, in cases where a GP believed it needed to be done”.

“There was no difference in opinion between me, my Chief Medical Officer, or my Department of Health officials,” he told the Committee.

My inbox was full of constituents asking for a repeat smear.

He said that originally, it was expected that the Scally Report was to be published in June, a month after the offer of free repeat smears was made, but due to the comprehensiveness of the report it wasn’t published until September.

I’ve 110,000 reasons that this was the right thing to do because 110,000 women visited their GPs in relation to this, but only 57,000 opted for a repeat smear test.
What women didn’t need was to be insulted by me telling them to put their hand in their pocket.

Harris said that he did not mislead the Dáil, and “took this decision for good reasons”.

I have never hidden from the fact that after the decision was made, concerns were raised. 
I’ve made mistakes in relation to CervicalCheck… this was not one of them. 

He said that whether the repeat smear was made available for free or not, women would have sought an additional free smear test anyway. He said that it was almost impossible to estimate how many women would take up the offer of a free smear test.

There are just under 80,000 smear tests being processed at the moment due to a surge in uptake of the free smear test offer as part of the CervicalCheck programme; the committee was told on a previous day that two-thirds of that number were caused by the offer of a free repeat smear test made back in May 2018.

Harris said today that he expected that the backlog would be “significantly reduced” over the summer months.

In his opening statement, Harris said in relation to the National Children’s Hospital that “an additional €99m is required” for the hospital in 2019.

The government decided that €24m of this additional funding will be provided from within the €667m allocation with the balance of €75m to be met by rescheduling capital allocations in other departments.

Harris also said that he would be strengthening the board of the National Children’s Hospital, and that his understanding is that he has the legal advice to do so.

He said that he took responsibility for the National Children’s Hospital overspend, and the fact that he appointed the board, but that it should be acknowledged that the information the government were given was incorrect.

It is clear that when you look at the NCH project… but fundamentally the information we were given was wrong. 

PwC, the firm tasked with reviewing the hospital overspend, has come down on the side “that there wasn’t a waste of public money, but that incorrect estimations were given”, Harris told the committee today.

He also told the committee that he would be pushing for free GP care to be extended from under 4 year olds to under 8 year olds next year.

Additional reporting to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie