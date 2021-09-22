Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and wife announce birth of baby boy

SIMON HARRIS AND his wife Caoimhe have announced the arrival of their second child.

The Higher Education Minister and his family celebrated the birth of a baby boy today.

Harris said on Instagram: “Today we welcomed Baby Cillian into the world.”

“Caoimhe and baby doing great and Saoirse delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon.

“Thanks so much to all staff in Holles Street.”

The minister said that he will be taking paternity leave for a few weeks.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated the couple on the birth of their child, saying it is a “wonderful day for you all”.

“Wishing your family every joy and happiness!” Martin said on Twitter.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is set to be responsible for taking any of the higher education department’s business to government during Harris’s absence.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins will also carry out day-to-day work for Harris.

Earlier this year, Justice Minister Helen McEntee gave birth to her first child, becoming the first person to have a baby while serving in Cabinet.