#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and wife announce birth of baby boy

The Taoiseach congratulated Harris and his wife Caoimhe on the arrival of their second child.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 8,768 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5555794

SIMON HARRIS AND his wife Caoimhe have announced the arrival of their second child.

The Higher Education Minister and his family celebrated the birth of a baby boy today.

Harris said on Instagram: “Today we welcomed Baby Cillian into the world.”

“Caoimhe and baby doing great and Saoirse delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon.

“Thanks so much to all staff in Holles Street.”

The minister said that he will be taking paternity leave for a few weeks.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated the couple on the birth of their child, saying it is a “wonderful day for you all”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Wishing your family every joy and happiness!” Martin said on Twitter. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is set to be responsible for taking any of the higher education department’s business to government during Harris’s absence.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins will also carry out day-to-day work for Harris.

Earlier this year, Justice Minister Helen McEntee gave birth to her first child, becoming the first person to have a baby while serving in Cabinet. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie