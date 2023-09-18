Simon Harris on Tony Holohan's book: 'There were never any easy options when it came to Covid'

AHEAD OF THE publication of Tony Holohan’s memoir, Simon Harris has praised the former Chief Medical Officer despite his criticism of some of the Government’s decision making during the height of the pandemic.

In his memoir, ‘We Need to Talk’, published later this week, Dr Holohan criticises the Government’s decision to reopen pubs and restaurants during the so-called “meaningful Christmas” of 2020.

Holohan said that doing so likely led to preventable deaths.

“There were more than 1,500 Covid deaths in January 2021. It was the single worst month for deaths over the entire course of the pandemic,” Holohan writes.

Responding to these comments today, Minister for Higher Education (and former Health Minister) Simon Harris said that he has “no doubt” that the Government made the best decisions it could at the time.

“Covid-19 was an extraordinarily difficult time for successive governments.

“I was there at the start and there was obviously a change of government midway through and I’ve no doubt everybody made the best decisions that they possibly could with the evidence and information available to them,” Harris said.

He noted that this included trying to weigh up different competing issues in terms of people’s wellbeing, health, economic wellbeing and issues in schools and education.

Harris said he plans to read Holohan’s book and hopes to attend the book launch if his diary allows.

“I think very highly of Tony personally and professionally. Of course, advisers advise and ministers decide and there will be times Tony gave advice and many, many times that will have been followed and other times ministers have to make other decisions.

“But I think Ireland is all the better for Tony Holohan being our Chief Medical Officer,” Harris said.

He added: “There were never any easy options when it came to Covid, and I think we’ve seen that right around the world.

“Ireland got a lot right during the pandemic. Of course, it didn’t get everything right and I do welcome the fact that we have a chance to have a proper look back and review all of these things so we can be better prepared for future pandemics.

“But I do want to say this, Tony Holohan – and I know because his office was about three or four doors away from mine in the Department of Health – worked extraordinarily hard for this country.

He worked extraordinarily hard at a time of immense personal challenge and difficulty to him, to his children, and to his late wife Emer, and he deserves our thanks and gratitude in this country.”

‘Hard done by’

Elsewhere in Holohan’s book, the former CMO reflects on the secondoment scandal involving his move to a role in Trinity College Dublin.

The new post was to be an “open-ended secondment” funded by the Department of Health under the same terms as Dr Holohan’s existing contract.

However, when details of the planned secondment emerged it caused huge political backlash with the plan ultimately falling apart after then Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicating that it should be paused.

In his book, Holohan outlines how he believes he was unfairly treated during the controversy.

“I had no reason to believe it would be anything other than a straightforward matter to progress,” Holohan writes in the memoir.

“I was informed and believed that all the necessary briefings of people who needed to be aware, particularly the minister, had taken place. From my point of view, we were where we needed to be … everything was in place. Until it wasn’t.”

He describes what he saw to be “inadequate communication” which meant the news “caught people on the hop”.

Dr Holohan’s book ‘We Need to Talk’ is published this Thursday, 21 September.