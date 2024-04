TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said it is “highly likely” that more EU countries will join Ireland and Spain’s plans to formally recognise the State of Palestine.

The Fine Gael leader was meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, where he outlined Ireland’s intention to recognise Palestine.

It comes after Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said he would bring forward proposals for the Government to recognise the State of Palestine after international discussions have concluded.

A Bill recognising Palestinian statehood passed successfully through both the Seanad and the Dáil in 2014 but the Government has yet to follow through on it, instead saying it wished to do so in coordination with other EU states.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Harris said he thanked von der Leyen for the work she did in relation to ensuring that UNRWA remained funded, and spoke about how important it was that humanitarian aid could flow into Gaza.

“Ultimately, I outlined what I believe to be the view of the Irish people, and certainly the view of the Irish government, that there needs to be a cessation of violence, there needs to be an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

“Of course, all of the hostages need to be released unconditionally, but I think there is an onus on everybody to use every lever at their disposal to help bring that ceasefire about, and I hope that the European institutions will reflect on Ireland’s viewpoint in relation to that.”

Welcome to Brussels @SimonHarrisTD. You are taking office in challenging times.



I’m glad to count on Ireland in our unwavering support to Ukraine & our efforts to help restore stability in the Middle-East.



Glad also to see you so committed to Europe’s future competitiveness. pic.twitter.com/0UQuGAnZFP — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 11, 2024

Harris also said he raised the letter written by his predecessor Leo Varadkar and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in February, in which they called for an “urgent review” of whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel trade agreement.

“I did reflect to the President of the Commission that the letter signed by my predecessor still stands. It is my position as Taoiseach of Ireland and it is the position of the Irish government, and I hope that the President of the Commission will reflect on that,” he said.

While von der Leyen did not commit to reviewing the trade arrangements, Harris said she listened to the point he put across and pointed out that the EU Foreign Affairs Council has opportunities to discuss and consider these matters.

He took this as an indication that it would discuss it, he added.

I’m very taken by this after my engagement with Ursula von der Leyen, that while there might be a breadth of views across the European Union, there is, I think, a very clear view emerging – and about time – that there needs to be an immediate cessation of violence.

“I welcome the fact that at the March European Council, there were conclusions produced for the first time in many months, where the European Council spoke with one voice in relation to getting towards a ceasefire. We need to get to that point.”

When asked if he believed a ‘coalition’ of EU states could be brought together to unanimously recognise Palestine, Harris said he does not believe there will be an EU-wide approach on the matter.

“But Ireland won’t be waiting for there to be a European approach. Ireland wishes to recognise the state of Palestine. I’d like to do that with a number of other countries and I’d like to do that following a process,” he said.

While he would not put a number on how many other countries could recognise Palestine, he said it is “highly likely” that Ireland and Spain will not be alone in doing so.

The Taoiseach said he will welcome Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez to Dublin, making him the first head of government to be received at Government Buildings since Harris took office.

Harris said he is looking forward to discussing the issue of the recognition of the State of Palestine with Sanchez, along with other matters.