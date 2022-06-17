Sinead O'Connor cancels upcoming gigs due to continued grief over her son's death

SINEAD O’CONNOR has cancelled her upcoming gigs, saying she won’t be performing this year due to continuing grief over the death of her teenage son, Shane.

In a statement today, O’Connor’s management said that the decision was not an easy one for the singer, but she had to be conscious of her mental health and wellbeing.

A statement from the singer’s management said: “We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Sinead’s worldwide agency ICM who have handled this with the utmost respect and dignity and have worked tirelessly.

“Thank you also to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period. The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead.”

Existing ticket holders for the planned concert at the Heineken Big Top, as part of Galway International Arts Festival next month, will be contacted directly by the ticketing agent they booked with.

Her shows in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens and the Marquee in Cork are also off, according to Ticketmaster.

O’Connor’s son was 17 when his body was found by Gardaí in Bray in January. He had been reported missing days previously

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer was hospitalised after she wrote on Twitter that “there is no point living without him … I only stayed for him.”

Need help? Support is available:

Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)

Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

SpunOut – text SPUNOUT to 50808 or visit spunout.ie