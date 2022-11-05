Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to hear motions on Irish unity, membership rule changes and an EU army

DELEGATES ATTENDING THE Sinn Féin Ard Fheis today will be asked to vote on motions relating to party membership rule changes, Irish unity and the party’s opposition to an EU army.

The Ard Fheis, taking place in the RDS in Dublin, comes at a time when when the latest Ipsos/Irish Times poll put Sinn Féin at 35%, down one point, but still the party with the largest support.

The clár, or programme, for the weekend outlines a range of motions to be put to a vote, including changing the probationary period for new members joining the party.

Currently, new members have to serve a probationary period of six months but new proposals will be to lengthened it to a year.

Other motions members will vote on include the convening of an all-island Citizens’ Assembly on Irish unity in order “to plan and prepare for constitutional change”. There are also calls to endorse an all-island Irish National Health Service. Delegates will also be asked to vote for reduced transportation prices across the state and add free public transportation for under 18s. There are also proposals for Sinn Féin to establish a Commission on the Future of the Irish Family Farm. There is also a motion calling on the party to reiterate its opposition to an EU army and European defence budget “and moves by the Irish Government and others to facilitate such an attempt to undermine our position as a neutral state”. On the issue of Ukraine, the Ard Comhairle of Sinn Féin calls for the “complete end to the war in Ukraine; full restoration of Ukrainian national sovereignty; an immediate withdrawal of all Russian armed forces; and, maintenance of all appropriate political and economic sanctions until these outcomes are achieved. There are also calls for the Irish Government to “play its part” in bringing about a “global movement against apartheid in Palestine”. The party Ard Comhairle states that “momentum of the South African anti-apartheid movement is now essential to help secure the enforcement of international law, and achievement of Palestinian national, human and democratic right”. Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill will deliver a keynote address to delegates at 12pm today. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will deliver her leader’s address at 6.30pm, which will also be broadcast live on RTÉ television.

