‘No urgency, no vision, no compassion’: Sinn Féin slams Budget 2024

SINN FÉIN HAS slammed Budget 2024 as “one for landords” and said the health system has been left forgotten by the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition.

Responding to the budget announcement in the Dáil chamber today, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said today’s budget should have been one focused on fixing the housing crisis, but the government “failed in that regard”.

“We needed a budget for renters, instead we got a Budget for landlords,” Doherty said.

“The number one issue facing workers and families is the housing crisis. It permeates every facet of Irish life.

“Young people left without hope, children growing up in emergency accommodation, businesses who can’t get workers, schools which can’t get teachers, garda, nurses, members of our defence forces leaving their profession because they can’t find somewhere to live.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have caused the housing crisis and today’s Budget is further confirmation that they are not the ones to fix it,” he said.

Doherty said tax measures announced today were more beneficial to landlords than tenants.

“But let’s call it for what it is, you’ve decided to put taxpayers’ money into the pockets of landlords and you couldn’t make this up, you simply couldn’t make this up,” he said.

“In this Budget, this government has provided nearly twice as much for landlords as it has to struggling renters.”

On health, Doherty said the Budget had done “next to nothing” for the health service.

“There is very little in this Budget that will give any comfort to patients or parents who are struggling to get access to basic health and basic care services,” he said.

“No urgency, no vision, no compassion, and that’s the reality. You’ve just decided to forget about health,” he said.

“There is no new funding for additional hospital beds, there’s less capital investment than was promised in the national development plan for health.

“In fact, the health capital budget wouldn’t even keep pace with inflation. It’s real time cuts that is actually happening to the health Service, which is a crying out for investment,” Doherty added.

Additional reporting from PA.