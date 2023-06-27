Mary Lou McDonald to be 'back in action in a number of weeks' after undergoing surgery

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald will be “back in action in a number of weeks” after undergoing surgery.
McDonald has revealed that she underwent surgery on Friday and that she is now “recovering well”.
“I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks”, added the Sinn Féin president.
Personal news: I had surgery on Friday and am now recovering well. I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks. A million thanks to all the incredible staf at @RotundaHospital for your excellent care and kindness. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upwards— Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) June 27, 2023
McDonald also thanked the “incredible” staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their “excellent care and kindness”.
