Mary Lou McDonald to be 'back in action in a number of weeks' after undergoing surgery

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald will be “back in action in a number of weeks” after undergoing surgery.

McDonald has revealed that she underwent surgery on Friday and that she is now “recovering well”.

“I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks”, added the Sinn Féin president.

Personal news: I had surgery on Friday and am now recovering well. I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks. A million thanks to all the incredible staf at @RotundaHospital for your excellent care and kindness. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upwards — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) June 27, 2023

McDonald also thanked the “incredible” staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their “excellent care and kindness”.