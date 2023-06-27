Advertisement

Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie File image of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.
# Sinn Féin
Mary Lou McDonald to be 'back in action in a number of weeks' after undergoing surgery
52 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald will be “back in action in a number of weeks” after undergoing surgery.

McDonald has revealed that she underwent surgery on Friday and that she is now “recovering well”.

“I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks”, added the Sinn Féin president.

McDonald also thanked the “incredible” staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their “excellent care and kindness”.

