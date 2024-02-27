Sinn Féin accused of hypocrisy after voting against landmark EU nature restoration law

SINN FÉIN HAS has been accused of hypocrisy as its MEP Chris MacManus defends voting against the landmark Nature Restoration Law today in the European Parliament.

The law, which seeks to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems by 2050, comes as a major milestone after two years of intense debate.

MacManus and Independent MEP Luke Ming Flanagan were the only two Irish MEPs to vote against the law. Fine Gael’s 5 MEPs broke ranks with their EPP colleagues to vote in favour of the law.

There was apparent confusion within Sinn Féin over its party’s position on the vote, with senator Lynn Boylan (who is a former MEP and will contest a European seat in Dublin in June) tweeting earlier today that the law passing was “great news”.

Fine Gael senator and MEP candidate in the upcoming European elections Regina Doherty said Sinn Féin’s “incoherence” was on display today with its “ambiguous stance” on the law.

“We’re used to Sinn Féin flip-flopping on climate action, so it should come as no surprise that – despite the party’s MEP voting against the Nature Restoration Law – their MEP candidate for Dublin, Lynn Boylan, tweeted in support of its ratification by the European Parliament,” Doherty said.

She called on Sinn Féin to clarify its formal position on today’s vote.

In June of last year MacManus welcomed progress on the law following a revised text that he said “reflected the wishes of farming communities”.

His vote against the law today came as a surprise to many.

In a statement this afternoon, MacManus said Sinn Féin opposed the law because it is “not adequate and doesn’t deliver for farmers and rural communities”.

He said Sinn Féin wanted clarity and assurances on long-term permanent funding as a source of income for farmers, fishers, foresters and said that this did not materialise.

“We came at this with the right attitude, wanted to see legislation passed and we tabled amendments previously to address the concerns raised with us by farmers and those living in rural communities,” MacManus said.

He added that Sinn Féin wanted to ensure that any activities are voluntary, not mandatory and that there is public participation in Ireland’s national plan from start to finish.

Green Party senator Pauline O’Reilly who is also running for a seat in Midlands North West in June said today was “a good day for nature but a shameful day for our region”, with Sinn Féin and Luke Ming Flanagan voting against the law.

‘The Deputy who doesn’t know what an ecosystem is’

Meanwhile, the passing of the law was also discussed today in the Dáil with Independent TD Mattie McGrath strongly criticising it.

The Tipperary TD said he was “devastated” by the vote and claimed Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens should be “ran from every door in the country because they have absolutely neglected and abused farming and the people of rural Ireland”.

McGrath incorrectly claimed that the law would take 20 per cent of land and seas “out of production” by 2030; the 20% target is relative to the EU’s total lands and seas rather than current agricultural land – and demanded of Donohoe: “We have the lovely word of ‘ecosystems’ that have to be all restored by 2050. I wonder can you tell me what an ecosystem is Minister.”

As is standard in the Dáil, Minister Paschal Donohoe, who was today answering questions on behalf of the Government, took a number of questions in a block.

A short while after Deputy McGrath spoke he began heckling the Minister as he was responding to another TD.

In response, Minister Donohoe said: “I’m going to come on to you in a moment Deputy McGrath. I’ll come on to you. You just wait over there, the Deputy who doesn’t know what an ecosystem is”.

Donohoe said the Nature Restoration Law was needed to “protect our nature in the time ahead”.

He added that the Government will “spare no effort” in continuing to work with farmers on the transition and change that is needed.