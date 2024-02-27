EU Parliament to vote on final deal on Nature Restoration Law

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT is set to vote today on whether to approve the final version of the Nature Restoration Law to protect and restore biodiversity.

The legislation seeks to set specific targets for the first time on restoring nature in urban, forest, agricultural and marine ecosystems.

Plans to restore degraded land have received significant pushback from farmers who say it could lower their productivity, which has led to heated debates over the law in Europe over the last two years.

Last July, a sitting of the parliament saw MEPs vote 336 in favour to 300 against (and 13 abstentions) after passing amendments that scaled down some of the law’s original ambition.

Since then, negotiators representing the European Parliament and the EU Council arrived at a compromise on the text that is now being put before a full sitting of MEPs again today.

Advertisement

The law seeks to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems by 2050.

This stage of voting on legislation in the EU is usually a formality, but the European People’s Party, the largest political grouping in the EU, has said it will not back the law.

The EPP’s vice chair, Siegfried Muresan, said that the group “continues to have serious concerns about the Nature Restoration Law”.

“We do not want new and more forms of bureaucracy and reporting obligations for farmers. Let farmers farm,” he said in a statement.

During the parliament’s voting on the law last July, Ireland’s Fine Gael MEPs, who are in the EPP grouping, broke ranks to vote in favour of the law.

It appears they may make a similar move today as Seán Kelly, Fine Gael’s leader in the parliament, confirmed this morning that he intends to back the law.

Climate and environmental organisations have criticised the EPP’s decision to back away from the negotiated text, saying it is essential that Europe takes action to restore biodiversity.

Read Next Related Reads Opinion: We've just had the hottest week on record and we're cheering a gutted EU Nature bill?

81% of assessed habitats around Europe are considered to be in poor condition.

Farmers have staged disruptive protests in Brussels and elsewhere in Europe, including Ireland, in recent weeks against a range of climate policies they say could hurt their business.

With EU elections approaching in June, politicians are highly aware of how decisions they make now could affect their chances of re-election.

Restoring nature can help to protect against the impacts of climate change. Restoring river flood plains, for instance, can reduce exposure to flooding, while planting trees in urban areas can help cities to cope with higher temperatures.

Peatlands store nearly 30% of global soil carbon and restoring drained peatlands could save up to 25% of Europe’s agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.