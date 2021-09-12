Poll: Do you think Sinn Féin will lead the next government?

TWO FRESHLY RELEASED opinion polls have found that Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country.
The party secured top spot in the Business Post/Red C poll for the first time since Red C began its tracking for the newspaper in 2003.
Meanwhile, in the Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll its lead over Fine Gael has grown to 10%.
That poll found that Sinn Féin has increased in popularity by three percentage points to 33%, while Fine Gael dropped two to 23%.
Mary Lou McDonald remains the most popular party leader in Ireland, with a 48% satisfaction rating.
The next election isn’t due to take place until February 2025 but, with three parties making up the current coalition, the chances of a vote being called before then are high.
So, today we’re asking: Do you think Sinn Féin will lead the next government?
Poll Results:
