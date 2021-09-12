#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 12 September 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think Sinn Féin will lead the next government?

Two opinion polls found that Sinn Féin is the most popular party in Ireland.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 10:25 AM
1 hour ago 20,255 Views 83 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5547250
Mary Lou McDonald and Pearse Doherty on the campaign trail during the 2020 General Election.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mary Lou McDonald and Pearse Doherty on the campaign trail during the 2020 General Election.
Mary Lou McDonald and Pearse Doherty on the campaign trail during the 2020 General Election.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO FRESHLY RELEASED opinion polls have found that Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country.

The party secured top spot in the Business Post/Red C poll for the first time since Red C began its tracking for the newspaper in 2003.

Meanwhile, in the Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll its lead over Fine Gael has grown to 10%.

That poll found that Sinn Féin has increased in popularity by three percentage points to 33%, while Fine Gael dropped two to 23%.

Mary Lou McDonald remains the most popular party leader in Ireland, with a 48% satisfaction rating.

The next election isn’t due to take place until February 2025 but, with three parties making up the current coalition, the chances of a vote being called before then are high.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So, today we’re asking: Do you think Sinn Féin will lead the next government?


Poll Results:

No (793)
Yes (692)
I don't know/ I've no opinion (79)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (83)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie