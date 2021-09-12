#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two opinion polls find Sinn Féin is the most popular party in the country

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s personal satisfaction rating has fallen by nine points in one of the polls.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 9:43 AM
30 minutes ago
It's the first time polls have been released since the Zappone controversy.
TWO OPINION POLLS published in newspapers today have found that Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country.

The latest Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll finds that Sinn Féin leads Fine Gael by 10%. Sinn Féin increased in popularity by three percentage points to 33%, while Fine Gael dropped two to 23%.

The party also secured top place in the Business Post/Red C poll for the first time since Red C began its tracking for the newspaper in 2003.

In that publication, Sinn Féin remains on 29% of the vote, while Fine Gael dropped two points to 28%.

The two polls are the first released since senior Fine Gael figures became embroiled in the controversy over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

In the Sunday Times poll, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s personal satisfaction rating has fallen by nine points, to 39%.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald dropped one point on the last poll but she remains the most popular party leader, with a 48% satisfaction rating.

Ratings have remained unchanged for Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin (45%) and Labour’s Alan Kelly (44%), while Green leader Eamon Ryan’s rating has risen by two points to 34%.

The Sunday Times poll shows overall satisfaction with the government has fallen by four points to 42%.

In the Business Post/Red C poll, support for Fianna Fáil is unchanged on 13%, Labour has gained two points to 5%, the Social Democrats gained one point and also sit on 5%.

The Green Party has fallen one to 4%, Solidarity-People Before Profit are up by one point to 3%, Aontú is unchanged on 2% while independents are down one point to 10%. 

