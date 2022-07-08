#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sinn Féin confirm no-confidence motion will be tabled against Government

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would welcome the chance to prove the Government has a working majority.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 8 Jul 2022, 8:47 AM
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the Government had "run out of road"
Image: Sam Boal
SINN FÉIN WILL table a motion of no-confidence in the Government today.

Sinn Féin’s President Mary Lou McDonald confirmed that the motion would be tabled at 9am this morning, with it set to be held before the Dáil breaks for the summer next week.

The move to table the motion comes after the Government lost their majority on Wednesday, after Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh voted against the Government on mica redress legislation.

McHugh has since resigned the Fine Gael whip, leaving the Government with the confirmed support of just 79 TDs, one short of a majority.

Speaking to Morning Ireland this morning, McDonald said that the Government had “run out of road”.

“This Government has lost its majority. It can certainly cobble together majorities for votes on a one-by-one basis but two years on we believe this Government has run out of road,” McDonald said.

“They’re out of time, they’re out of ideas. We think it is important now that not just Sinn Féin as the leaders of opposition, but the entire opposition, including independent TDs hold them to account, and bring their tenure to an end.”

“I think we’re at a point now that the case for and the need for change in Government is unanswerable.”

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters that the Government welcomes the opportunity to prove it has a working majority.

“We have a good working majority. We welcome the opportunity that will present to us to outline the fact that this has been a competent and good government,” said an Taoiseach.

He said that it was not an unexpected move from Sinn Féin, adding that opposition parties from time to time put down no-confidence motions in the last week of the parliamentary term.

He defended the Government’s record on issues like the response to Covid-19, climate change and housing.

“We have a lot to say in terms of policy: education, health and of course housing, where the Housing for All represents the most comprehensive suite of policies that have been advanced by any political party in the country,” said Martin.

Speaking on the same programme, Independent TD Michael McNamara said that he would be voting no-confidence in the Government.

McNamara was critical of the Government for bringing forward large volumes of new legislation and not providing enough time for the Dáil to scrutinise that legislation.

“This government is, while going abroad and talking about the importance of democracies, showing a disdain for the legislative process and the democratic process,” McNamara said.

“There’s an abject lack of humility by this Government and also a lack of recognising that the opposition equally have a mandate and the opposition equally have a job to do in scrutinising legislation.”

He added that it was not just the opposition who had raised concerns, and that some Green Party TDs had voiced their concern over rushed legislation.

McHugh was the latest Government TD to lose the whip, following the Green Party’s Patrick Costello and Neasa Hourigan, who voted against the Government over the National Maternity Hospital controversy.

