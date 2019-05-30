Recheck and recount to get underway in Ireland South as 327 votes separate two candidates

Green Party senator Grace O'Sullivan (right) in conversation at the Ireland South count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork on Wednesday

A FULL RECOUNT and recheck is set to get underway in Ireland South today which will determine whether the fifth seat in the constituency goes to Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada or Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan.

Ní Riada called for a full recount of the votes, which the Ireland South returning officer has said will commence from 9am this morning.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher was elected in the last count, and his surplus of around 11,786 votes was shared out among the final four candidates in the race for the final seat.

Grace O’Sullivan is on 98,706 votes while Ní Riada follows close behind on 98,379. Just 327 votes separate the candidates.

Independent TD Mick Wallace will secure the third seat in the constituency with sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune set to take the fourth seat. The Ireland South constituency has five seats, including the one Brexit-dependant one.

Senator Grace O’Sullivan said she totally understood the basis for the recount.

“750,000 votes have been counted in the last few days. You can understand when it comes down to a full small hundred an error could be made.

At this point in time I am the holder of the fifth seat. The Brexit seat. The seat of uncertainty. I hope to hold it.

“In the end the voters have voted. It is what it is and I am big and strong enough to keep going. I feel the returning officer here Martin Harvey has a magnificent team. He has run the whole process perfectly to this point,” O’Sullivan said.

Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly was the first MEP to elected for the area, reaching the quota on the ninth count.

Midlands North-West

After five days, the Midlands North-West constituency has filled its four seats.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, Independent Luke Ming Flanagan and Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh took the last three seats – joining Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness.

After Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith was eliminated his transfers propelled Walsh to third place, ahead of Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, who is now their only MEP from Ireland.

Heavily tipped after her strong performance on RTÉ and the exit poll results, Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh was eliminated in Midlands North West late Tuesday night.

In Dublin, Ciarán Cuffe of the Green Party topped the poll, taking the first available seat, with Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald the next candidate to surpass the quota. On Tuesday, Clare Daly of Independents4Change and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrew took the final two MEP seats.

Andrews missed out on the third seat after being leapfrogged by Daly on the fifteenth count, meaning that he will have to wait until Brexit happens to take the fourth and final seat in Dublin.

With reporting from Adam Daly