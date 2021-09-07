Sinn Féin calls on the Taoiseach to state whether he has confidence in Coveney

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, John Brady TD, spokesperson on Defence, Sorca Clarke TD, and Senator Lynn Boylan on the Plinth at Leinster House today.

SINN FÉIN HAS called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to clarify publicly if he has confidence in the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Coveney apologised for mistakes he made in relation to the abandoned appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN.

Coveney appeared before an Oireachtas Committee today where he was grilled further on the controversy, following an initial appearance last week.

Speaking to the foreign affairs committee, Coveney said: “The first thing I want to do is apologise to all the committee members for creating the circumstances that require a second hearing in a week, on the same issue of the appointment of a special envoy.

“Due to the sloppiness of some of my answers to your legitimate questions last week, we are back here again in order to, I hope, bring clarity to any outstanding issues once and for all.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday published 111 documents pertaining to the planned appointment of Zappone.

They showed that the former minister texted Coveney to thank him for “this incredible opportunity” in early March, months before the Cabinet signed off on the part-time position in controversial circumstances in late July.

Speaking after the committee meeting today, Sinn Féin TD John Brady said the minister tried to “spin a new story” that “no one believes frankly”.

Despite Coveney stating today in committee that no lobbying took place in his view, Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan said she believed lobbying did take place for the envoy job.

She said the Taoiseach now had a choice to make – to stand over “this level of cronyism” or “actually be Taoiseach”.

It is incumbent on the Taoiseach to state if he has confidence in his own minister, or whether he wants to “root out cronyism which is at the heart of his government,” said Brady.

Brady said the public were misled and the Taoiseach was left in the dark about the appointment, stating that this controversy has overshadowed the work of government.

Sinn Féin representatives would not state whether the party will call for the resignation of the minister, instead stating that they will await to hear from the Taoiseach on what he has to say after today’s meeting.