Sinn Féin’s Belfast Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile resigns from the Seanad on health grounds

SINN FÉIN’S NIALL Ó Donnghaile has resigned from the Seanad for health reasons.

In a statement today, Ó Donnghaile noted that he has been unable to attend the Seanad since the Summer recess on the advice of his doctor.

In the event that a snap general election is not first called, Ó Donnghaile’s resignation means there will be two Seanad by-elections in the new year.

The second by-election is a result of the imminent retirement of senator David Norris – the longest serving senator – who will step down next month.

Ó Donnghaile said his health situation is unlikely to change in the short-term and added: “Therefore I feel the best decision for myself, my family and the party going forward is to resign from the Seanad and step back from public life.”

Ó Donnghaile began his political career as a councillor in the Short Strand in Belfast and has also served as the Mayor of Belfast.

He had served in the Seanad since 2016.

“But the time is now right for me to step aside from this public role,” said Ó Donnghaile.

“I want to thank those who have supported me over the years and to my family and friends, particularly in the Short Strand, and to my party colleagues for their support during my time in frontline politics.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said that during his time in the Seanad, he gave voice to northern nationalists in the Oireachtas.

“In particular, Niall made a valuable contribution to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement,” said McDonald.

She added: “I hope Niall can overcome the health challenges that he has had to deal with over the past number of months, and I wish him and his family the very best for the future.”