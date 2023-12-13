SIPO continues investigation into former minister Robert Troy's declaration errors

THE WATCHDOG RESPONSIBLE with upholding public standards of politicians is pressing on with its investigation into former junior enterprise minister Robert Troy, after the initial hearings phase has concluded.

Troy resigned from his Minister of State position after it was found by investigative journalism platform ‘The Ditch’ that he had failed to declare, in full, his property and business interests between 2020 and 2022.

Before resigning from his ministerial position, the sitting Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath corrected the register and the initial hearings process began within the Standards In Public Office Commission (SIPO).

SIPO today found there was no prima facie evidence – or at first sight evidence – to support the suggestion that there was a conflict of interest relating to his public statements, Troy claimed today.

Advertisement

However despite that, SIPO are choosing to move forward with a full investigation, under section 23 of the Ethics in Public Office Act 1995.

The move was noted by Troy in a statement today, where he said: “I have already acknowledged that I made an error in this regard based on a flawed interpretation of the legislation pertaining.

“I look forward to cooperating fully and am hopeful that the Commission will conclude its investigation in a timely manner,” he added.

Troy said he will make no further comments on the matter. SIPO has been contacted The Journal for a comment.



Additional reporting by Christina Finn