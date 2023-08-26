Siptu members in Clonmel and Waterford reach agreement in Iceland dispute

STAFF MEMBERS IN Iceland stores in Clonmel and Waterford have reached an agreement with the supermarket’s examiner to “fast-track” statutory redundancy packages and secured all monies owed to them.

On Wednesday, staff members of the Waterford store staged a sit-in over claims that the store is set to close despite trade union Siptu claiming staff were stilled owed wages, holiday pay and redundancy pay.

Siptu called for an immediate meeting with the examiner responsible for Iceland’s supermarkets in Ireland the issue.

After a meeting today, staff of the store reached an agreement to secure the outstanding money owed and their redundancy packages in the next three weeks.

SIPTU member Siobhan Delahunty confirmed that the sit-in, which began five days ago, has now allowed staff members to “reach a settlement” with the company’s examiner.

Delahunty said: “We are very happy with the resolution but, at the same time, we are sad to have lost our jobs.”

Siptu Siptu members in Waterford Iceland during the week. Siptu

Mark Flynn, one of the trade union’s industrial organiser, said the agreement was reached after “several days of extensive negotiations”.

Advertisement

“Our members made the decision to sit-in after they received just 30-minutes notice that the Waterford store would close on Tuesday,” Flynn added.

Our members took action to ensure that they received their statutory entitlements and all monies that were owed to them. This agreement achieves that.”

The sit-in began over fears of a “forced” closure of the Waterford store this week. A sign, placed on the front of the store by workers on Tuesday evening, said staff were informed of the closure with “only 30 minutes notice”.

Michelle Byrne A sign placed on the front of the Waterford store on Tuesday evening. Michelle Byrne

The company’s Irish stores has been mired in uncertainty since they were franchised in February, with 20-plus stores placed into examinership in June.

The company was back before the High Court on Monday where representation for examiner Joseph Walsh outlined that there are up to 150 workers who are owed money by the company.

This was for hours workers without pay and holiday pay, the court heard.

This latest sit-in was one of the many across the country, including staff in Talbot Street in Dublin who have been protesting against the franchise’s operator, Metron Stores, inside the store for over 60 days.

Metron Stores also claimed in court that Iceland UK had “swept away” significant funds before the transfer of ownership in February.

The claim was strongly denied by representation for the UK parent company during Monday’s court sitting.

Additional reporting by Eoghan Dalton and Steven Fox