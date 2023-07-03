Siptu to meet government and WRC over Tara Mines job losses

SIPTU REPRESENTATIVES WILL attend talks with the government today ahead of discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) tomorrow about the potential loss of 650 jobs at Tara Mines in Navan, Co Meath.

In a statement on 13 June, Swedish parent company Boliden confirmed that production and exploration at the mine would cease temporarily and the mine would be placed “under care and maintenance” within a month.

On Thursday, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney met with Meath TDs and the government pledged to put supports in place for impacted staff.

Boliden has stated that business is currently struggling due to “operational challenges, a decline in the price of zinc, high energy prices, and general cost inflation”.

SIPTU TEAC Division Organiser, Adrian Kane, said today:

“Trade union representatives are scheduled to meet with government representatives including Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, on Monday afternoon.”

“Top of the agenda, at these talks, will be what possible actions the Government could take to save the mine from a temporary closure situation. We will also be seeking commitments in regard to social protection measures to safeguard our members’ livelihoods and the local economy.”

“On Tuesday, we have been invited to talks at the WRC to discuss a large number of outstanding issues related to the possible temporary closure of the mine. Representatives of the owners of the mine, Boliden, will also be attending the talks with the WRC.”

“The focus of this meeting will be possible lay off terms and considering the factors which could bring the mine back into full operation.”

He added:

“Union representatives will be seeking as positive an outcome to these discussions as possible. However, the Government and company must be fully aware that our members will not accept moves that will endanger the future of this vital economic resource or the economic wellbeing or their communities. We will not be leaving this mine until all outstanding issues are resolved to the satisfaction of our members.”

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John Regan, said:

“Without significant government intervention, or some other major change, it is looking increasingly likely that the move of the mine into a care and maintenance situation will occur on 14 July as planned by its owners.”

“Union members at Tara Mines remain committed to the proposals that were presented to the company and the Government earlier this month which we believe can maintain the mine in full operation to at least the end of the year. In this regard, we will continue fighting for the interests of our members and the wider community.”