Trade unions and management reach agreement at WRC over Tara Mines shutdown

LAST UPDATE | 46 minutes ago
TRADE UNION SIPTU has said a proposals have been brokered at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in the early hours of this morning following a meeting with management from Tara Mines.
In a statement on 13 June, Swedish parent company Boliden confirmed that production and exploration at the mine would cease temporarily and the mine would be placed “under care and maintenance” within a month.
Gunnar Nyström, general manager of Tara Mines said: “This was not a decision we made lightly, but we simply have to stem the unsustainable cash outflow that we are currently experiencing, in order to safeguard the long-term future of the mine.”
This would involve the loss of 650 jobs at the Navan mine, which is Europe’s largest zinc mine.
Siptu’s TEAC division organiser Adrian Kane confirmed this morning that the proposals brokered at the WRC will now be brought to members.
The proposals include a comprehensive support package for the people laid off.
In a statement, Boliden Tara Mines said: “Following engaged discussions with the group of unions under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission, Boliden Tara Mines can confirm agreement on a number of measures.
“This includes the support packages for employees during the period of care and maintenance, the care and maintenance plan and a review process.”
The company said the operations will enter care and maintenance on 14 July.
“The decision has been taken to safeguard the long-term future of the mine and the management team will remain in dialogue with employees and stakeholders throughout this period,” it said.
Workers at the mine who are members of the Unite trade union on Thursday began a protest which they said was the “result of management intransigence”.
Minister for Employemnt Simon Coveney met with Meath TDs last week to discuss measures for supporting the impacted staff.
