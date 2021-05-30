Sitdown Sunday: The writer, the fighter, the doctor, the widow

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. A small sequencing error

The 60-year-old scientific screwup that helped Covid kill.

(Wired, approx 27 mins reading time)

What must have happened, she thought, was that after Wells died, scientists inside the CDC conflated his observations. They plucked the size of the particle that transmits tuberculosis out of context, making 5 microns stand in for a general definition of airborne spread. Wells’ 100-micron threshold got left behind. “You can see that the idea of what is respirable, what stays airborne, and what is infectious are all being flattened into this 5-micron phenomenon,” Randall says. Over time, through blind repetition, the error sank deeper into the medical canon.

2. Burning the Custom House

Las Fallon explores the role of Dublin Fire Brigade members in aiding the attack.

(The Journal, approx 11 mins reading time)

The Volunteers among the firemen, along with their sympathisers in the Fire Brigade, broke into offices in parts of the building which were not yet involved in the fire. They scattered files and documents around and broke up furniture which they then sprinkled with paraffin from cans which had been abandoned when the original attackers had to withdraw from the building under fire.

3. The writer, the fighter, the doctor, the widow

Tris Dixon lays out what’s left after the final bell rings.

(The Guardian, approx 16 mins reading time)

Damage and death have always framed boxing. This harsh truth means that, despite the chaos outside the ring, boxing is shockingly real. It can maim and even kill but, in a strange paradox, boxing also makes most fighters feel more intensely alive than anything else.

4. Recovery

The pandemic’s mental wounds are still wide open.