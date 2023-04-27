The Explainer: What is happening in Sudan?

THE SITUATION IN Sudan is on a knife edge.

Tensions in the country have boiled over into a violent conflict between the country’s army and a rival paramilitary group. There is a fear now it could spread to other parts of East Africa.

Just a few short years ago, the country began the transition from a military dictatorship to a democracy. That fragile process slowly fell apart.

The origins of these tensions go back further, with the fallout from the conflict and genocide in Darfur continuing to fuel divisions.

And on the ground, a humanitarian crisis is growing and foreign nations – including Ireland – are rushing to get their citizens out.

Joining us on this week’s episode of The Explainer is Jehanne Henry, a human rights lawyer based in East Africa. She was an advisor to the transitional government in 2020-21, and previously held the role of associate director in Human Rights Watch’s Africa division.

She gives us a background on the makeup of Sudanese politics right now, shares her insight into how the tentative peace fell apart in recent years, and looks at what the next steps could be.

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.