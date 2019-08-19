Six Cocker Spaniel puppies seized by DSPCA and Revenue at Dublin Port last night

SIX COCKER SPANIEL puppies have been taken into care by the Dublin Society for Prevention Against Cruelty to Animals after being discovered at Dublin Port.

The puppies were seized by the DSPCA with the help of Revenue Customs Service last night after they were discovered without the necessary paperwork or vaccinations.

They were found concealed among furniture in a van.

In a statement, the DSPCA said all six are in good health but at just seven weeks old they should still be with their mother.

It said they will remain in the charity’s care as part of an ongoing investigation and will not be available for rehoming at this time.

The charity is appealing for the public to contact them with any information on illegal breeders, particularly in relation to these puppies, and where they may have come from.

The society is a founding member of Operation Delphin, which in conjunction with HMRC, Revenue Commissioners of Ireland and the major SPCAs in the UK, is working together to bring an end to the illegal puppy trade.

Leitrim

In a separate case, the ISPCA seized six Jack Russell puppies with docked tails from a house in Leitrim in recent days.

It emerged following an investigation on the back of a call from a concerned member of the public.

In the past, amputating animals’ tails was thought to be a harmless way to prevent them from catching diseases, but in Ireland it is illegal to do it without a professional, or for purely cosmetic reasons.

The dog and six Jack Russell puppies were removed for veterinary examination and transported to the National Animal Centre where they have been cared for as investigations continue.

Members of the public can contact the DSPCA here or the ISPCA here to pass along any information or concerns.