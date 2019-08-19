This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 19 August, 2019
Six Cocker Spaniel puppies seized by DSPCA and Revenue at Dublin Port last night

The puppies were found concealed among furniture in a van.

By Conor McCrave Monday 19 Aug 2019, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 6,230 Views 6 Comments
Image: DSPCA
Image: DSPCA

SIX COCKER SPANIEL puppies have been taken into care by the Dublin Society for Prevention Against Cruelty to Animals after being discovered at Dublin Port. 

The puppies were seized by the DSPCA with the help of Revenue Customs Service last night after they were discovered without the necessary paperwork or vaccinations. 

They were found concealed among furniture in a van. 

In a statement, the DSPCA said all six are in good health but at just seven weeks old they should still be with their mother. 

It said they will remain in the charity’s care as part of an ongoing investigation and will not be available for rehoming at this time. 

The charity is appealing for the public to contact them with any information on illegal breeders, particularly in relation to these puppies, and where they may have come from.

The society is a founding member of Operation Delphin, which in conjunction with HMRC, Revenue Commissioners of Ireland and the major SPCAs in the UK, is working together to bring an end to the illegal puppy trade. 

Leitrim

In a separate case, the ISPCA seized six Jack Russell puppies with docked tails from a house in Leitrim in recent days.

It emerged following an investigation on the back of a call from a concerned member of the public. 

In the past, amputating animals’ tails was thought to be a harmless way to prevent them from catching diseases, but in Ireland it is illegal to do it without a professional, or for purely cosmetic reasons. 

The dog and six Jack Russell puppies were removed for veterinary examination and transported to the National Animal Centre where they have been cared for as investigations continue. 

Members of the public can contact the DSPCA here or the ISPCA here to pass along any information or concerns.

Conor McCrave
